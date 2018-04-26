Bainsford man supplied drugs to pals to fund own habit

A drug addict claimed he sold cannabis to his friends to pay off debts and fund his own habit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Johnathan McGuire (39) admitted supplying the class B drug at his 73 Merchiston Avenue, Bainsford home on September 7 last year.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “It was supplying to fund his own habit. Any money left over was put towards paying debts.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McGuire on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with drug treatment. He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for five months.