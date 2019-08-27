Bainsford man imprisoned after throwing carton of urine at ex-partner

A callous attack on his ex-partner was one of a series of incidents which led to a man being jailed.

William Lowden (53), 68 Haugh Street, Bainsford, repeatedly punched and seized the woman at a Grangemouth home on February 12 before throwing a milk carton containing urine at her.

He’d also admitted making violent threats towards officers at Falkirk Police Station on October 27 and uttering threats of violence towards his ex in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on March 18. He threatened police in Burnbank Road on July 29. Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said his client “hasn’t been in a good place mentally”.

He was jailed for eight months and put under supervision for three years.