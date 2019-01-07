Bainsford man caught with four-inch blade at Falkirk fireworks show ‘forgot’ it was in his pocket

A man caught with a four-inch blade at a fireworks display claimed he’d forgotten the ‘butter knife’ was in his pocket.

Gary Crossan (41), 38 Johnston Court, Bainsford, appeared in court last Thursday having pled guilty to possessing the knife in Finistere Avenue, Falkirk and at Falkirk Police Station on November 5 last year without reasonable excuse.

The court heard Crossan’s explanation for having the blade at the display was because he hadn’t remembered to remove it from the trousers he’d worn during an overnight camping trip with Horseback UK.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed him under a four-month restriction of liberty order from 7pm-7am daily.