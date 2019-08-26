Bainsford man caught with four-figure amphetamine stash avoids jail

A man caught with a stash of drugs worth £1560 has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Philip Sweeney (47), 66 Carron Road, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week having admitted being in possession of amphetamine with an intent to supply the class B substance.

The court heard police found the drugs in “various tubs and jugs” after arriving at an address in Buchanan Court, Bainsford, where Sweeney had been staying, following a disturbance on January 26, 2018.

His defence solicitor said Sweeney, who has a “very limited record”, accepted his involvement. He was ordered to complete 260 hours of unpaid work within eight months.