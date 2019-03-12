Bainsford man caught with blade also racially abused hospital patient

A man caught in possession of a blade and who racially abused a hospital patient has been placed under supervision for two years.

Scott McCrindle (41), 10 Dollar Gardens, Bainsford, appeared from custody, after admitting having a knife in Carronside Street, Bainsford on February 6 last year.

He’d also pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner and making a violent threat towards a woman in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 25, 2018.

McCrindle told police he had psychosis and had the blade to cut his nails.

Defence solicitor Mike Lowrie said his client had “no recollection” of either incident.

He must engage with drug addiction services and complete 200 hours of unpaid work in eight months.