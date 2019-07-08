Bainsford man carried out spate of thefts

Jason Finnegan (30) of 142 Abbotsford Street, Bainsford stole a purse containing a quantity of bank cards from a car on Stenhouse Road, Carron on January 1 this year.

The following day he fraudulently paid for goods with a debit card he was not the rightful owner of in Malhurst Petrol Station in Falkirk, U-Save in Bainsford and Sports Direct in Falkirk.

Finnegan also admitted other theft offences carried out between December 2018 and April 2019 including taking and driving a car without consent in Taylors Road, Larbert on January 9, 2019 and stealing food from Castings Hostel, Falkirk on February 21 2019.

Sentence was deferred until August 22.