A Bainsford man attacked a woman and also brandished a frying pan and lit a fire during a hot tempered encounter.

James Stewart (46) of 36 Haugh Gardens, Bainsford, admitted the assault and behaving in a threatening manner in Millflats Street, Bainsford on December 9 last year.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his case was adjourned until May 17 for a psychiatric report.