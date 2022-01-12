Bainsford man admits threatening behaviour to neighbours

Lee McEachran, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford on February 28 last year.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3:00pm and witnesses were at the address when they heard banging from the front door and a male voice shouting from outside.

"They recognised the voice as that of the accused.

McEachran behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford

"The door was kept on the chain when they answered it and the saw the accused outside, heavily intoxicated.

"He sounded aggressive and said he was unhappy about the level of noise coming coming from the address.

"He told them they ‘better sleep with one eye open’ and forced his face partially through the front door into the face of of one of the witnesses and continued to push against the front door.

"One of the complainer’s grandparents arrived at the house with the complainer’s child and the accused was asked to move away at this point, but refused.

"Then a friend of the accused attended and he left with them, and did not return.

"The witnesses were extremely distressed and contacted police. Officers traced the accused and he told them ‘I can’t remember, sorry’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “This matter arose in February last year and seems to have arisen in isolation. He has not take alcohol since this incident