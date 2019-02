A man was held in custody for failing to prove he was in hospital on the day of a court hearing.

Scott McCrindle (41), 10 Dollar Gardens, Bainsford, pled guilty to having a lock knife in Carronside Street, Bainsford on February 6, 2018 and acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a woman at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 25.

He was remanded until March 7 following his appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.