Bainsford fibber told police he had been mugged

Police officers were led on a wild goose chase by a man who claimed he had been attacked and robbed when, in actual fact, he had taken a taxi home safely.

Raffaele Bramante (41), Flat 4, 27 McDonald Crescent, Bainsford told police officers his assailant took money and a computer tablet, but upon investigation they discovered his lie.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bramante had pled guilty to wasting police time in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on July 20 last year.

The court heard Bramante had only become involved in a restaurant in Bridge of Allan with his partner five months earlier and had “lost a lot” over this matter.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said Bramante reported the incident on July 20, but it was not until August 29 that he admitted to police officers he had lied.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He told them he had been mugged, but he had taken a taxi and after CCTV footage was viewed it didn’t take Poirot to understand the issue.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bramante on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within nine months.