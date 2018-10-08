Bainsford duo charged with neglect after dog is put down

Two dog owners are going to trial accused of neglecting the pets in their care so badly that one had to be put to sleep.

George Moffat (19) and Kerry Russell (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The pair initially pled guilty to failing to provide appropriate care to a dog called Banjo – who subsequently had to be put down – between October 26, 2017 and January 26, 2018 and a dog called Dre Boy between August 1, 2017 and February 1, 2018 at 8 Haugh Gardens, Bainsford.

Moffat and Russell, 66 Main Street, Bainsford, changed their plea to not guilty at their court appearance last week and this was accepted by the crown.

A trial date is scheduled for December 14 with an intermediate diet on November 28.