Bainsford dealer caged for six years following his eighth conviction for supplying illegal class A drugs

Barry Newman,38, from Bainsford, was convicted last year of being involved in supplying heroin and prosecutors took him to the high court where he would receive an automatic seven year term.

However, he was told by judge Lord Harrower at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier today he would only be going to prison for six years and nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an earlier appearance at the High Court in Livingston, it was stated police raided Newman’s flat after becoming aware of his involvement in the drugs trade and subsequently found a plastic bag full of heroin down the waistband of his trousers.

Newman received his prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh

Prosecutor Wojciech Jajdelski, told the court the November 26, 2021 raid resulted in just under 200 grams of heroin being recovered, along with measuring scales and plastic bags, as well as mobile phones containing drug deal messages.

It was stated Newman had 63 previous criminal convictions – including seven for drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Charles Ferguson, defence solicitor, told the court that Newman had becoming addicted to drugs as a consequence of suffering physical abuse as a child.

He said a psychologist had concluded this “sadistic” abuse suffered by Newman had affected his decision making and ability to live life as a mature adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ferguson urged Lord Harrower to take Newman’s “trauma” into account when passing sentence.

He added: “His development has been so affected by this abuse. There is a large body of scientific evidence available to support the impact that trauma has on people in later life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has never received counselling for his trauma and it has affected his development.”

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Lord Harrower told Newman: “You are not a young man anymore. You are the father of two young girls and you are involved in a trade which has already destroyed the lives of your family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is nothing that has been put before me that persuades me that there is exceptional circumstances applying in this case which allows me not to impose a seven year sentence.