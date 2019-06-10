Bainsford bully dragged partner along the ground by her hair

Michael Murray (49) subjected his partner to a sustained and violent attack.

Murray admitted the assault he committed at his 9 Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford home on July 6 last year. He also pled guilty to struggling with police officers at Falkirk Police station on the same date. During his prolonged attack on his partner, Murray punched her to the ground, grabbed her hair and dragged her along the floor before striking her head repeatedly against a door. Sheriff Craig Caldwell placed Murray on a community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 140 hours unpaid work in that time.