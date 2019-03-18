Bainsford boyfriend bit his partner’s dad on the right thigh

An angry encounter saw a man sink his teeth into the father of his girlfriend.

Grant Young (33) had already thrown a can at the man and then proceeded to drag him from a car before biting him on the right thigh.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Young, admitted the assault he committed outside his 7 River Street, Bainsford home on July 28 last year.

The court heard Young, who has a number of previous convictions, had start attending the Caledonian domestic abuse project in December last year and had spend 25 days in custody for the offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered him to complete 80 hours unpaid work within six months.