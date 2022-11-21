Bainsford blade carrier pulled knife on bottle thrower in angry encounter

Brodie McEachran, 20, was warned what he had done could easily have landed him in prison.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brodie McEachran, 20, had admitted possessing a knife in Haugh Street, Langlees on September 25.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.30am on a Sunday morning and the accused was seen arguing with another person, who seems to have thrown a bottle at the accused.

McEachran appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused then pulled a small knife from his trousers and the person he was arguing with then chased him away. The accused was traced and police officers asked him about the knife.

"He said ‘I pulled the knife, but I wouldn’t use it on anyone’.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He does understand the serious nature of this type of offence. It;s a good example of why people shouldn’t carry items like this around. Someone was aggressive towards him and threw a bottle at him.

"It’s against that background the item was produced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is a matter which could very easily attract a custodial sentence and, in most cases, it would – even for someone with no previous criminal convictions.”