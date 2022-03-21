Bainsford bail breacher bit boyfriend on the body

Amy McNab (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having attacked and injured the man at an address in Abbotsford Street, Bainsford on July 28 last year.

She then breached her bail conditions a matter of days later by contacting the man in Abbotsford Street on August 11, 2021.

The court heard there was no criminal justice social work report available.

McNab appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on McNab, 96 Main Street, Carronshore, for three weeks to April 5 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment order to be carried out in that time.

Sheriff Livingston directed the case should in fact call before Sheriff Craig Harris who had heard the trial for McNab and knew the details of the case.

