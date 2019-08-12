Bainsford ASBO woman allowed to return home

Louise Quigley (36) breached her Anti-Social Behaviour Order when she played music at excessive volume in River Street, Bainsford.

Quigley admitted that breach, which she committed on May 16, and ignoring her curfew to stay in her home between 7pm and 7am on June 22 and July 16 and behaving in a threatening manner on April 13.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton removed her curfew conditions and deferred sentence on Quigley until September for her to be of good behaviour in that time.

He also ordered a community payback order progress report to be made and removed her bail conditions so she can now return to her home in 6 River Street, Bainsford.