Bainsford animal abuse case ‘proves need for tougher action’

Scotland’s animals charity says the case of a Bainsford duo who caused a dog unnecessary suffering highlights the case for tougher sentences.

Earlier this week we reported how Kerry Russell (42) and George Moffat (20) were sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court for what the SSPCA later described as “a severe care of neglect”.

They failed to provide their Staffordshire bull terrier Banjo with appropriate care and treatment for a severe neck wound and swelling to his head.

The dog was later euthanised on humane grounds.

The pair further admitted failing to ensure the needs of two dogs and four cats were met by exposing them to spilled paint, urine, faeces, household debris and knives.

They confined them with no access to outside areas for urinating and defecating, all contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Both were handed a ten year ban on keeping animals, and sentenced to 135 hours community service.

Welcoming the verdict, SSPCA inspector Robyn Gray nevertheless said the case highlighted the need for more robust laws to deal with animal cruelty.

She said: “We are pleased this case has been dealt with this sentence handed down but it further highlights our push for tougher and more consistent punishments.

“The suffering Banjo faced was unnecessary and he could potentially have still been alive had veterinary attention and treatment been sought sooner.”

If anyone has concerns regarding the welfare of an animal, they should contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.