Bainsford and Langlees abuse allegations from over 40 years ago

An elderly man has appeared in court accused of abusing a young boy by tying him to others while he was naked.

Daniel Dolan is said to have used lewd and libidinous behaviour towards the alleged victim at addresses in Langlees and Bainsford over 40 years ago.

It is alleged that on various occasions between May 1972 and April 1979 Dolan, now 77, lay beside the boy, then five to 11 years old, while naked himself, touched the youngster on his naked body, pressed himself against his body, and did “tie him to others whilst he was naked”.

Dolan, of Grahamston, is also accused of using lewd and libidinous practices and behaviour towards an 11 to 12-year-old girl at the Bainsford address on a single occasion nearly 52 years ago – between March 1967 and March 1968.

At a procedural hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today defence solicitor Gordon Addison asked for more time to prepare.

He told Sheriff John Mundy: “It [the allegations] is almost as ancient as me. It is very, very difficult to investigate.”

He said the allegation involving the young girl, alleged to have taken place on just one occasion over a period of a year, over half a century ago, was “particularly hard” to look into.

Sheriff Mundy continued the case to a further procedural hearing on March 26.