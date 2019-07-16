Bailed Larbert man arrested after being found hiding behind woman’s couch

Police arrested a man who broke bail conditions after he was found hiding in his partner’s home.

James McCroary (32), 45 Broomage Crescent, Larbert, appeared in court after admitting behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly attending the Falkirk address, striking and kicking doors, shouting through a letterbox and demanding entry on June 16.

The following day police visited the property to tell the woman McCroary was under bail orders not to contact or attempt to contact her, however, he was discovered hiding behind a couch during a search.

McCroary was bailed and sentencing was deferred for three months for a report and for him to engage with alcohol and drug treatment services.