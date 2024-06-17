Bail breaker threatens to turn bar jumper to 'flatten' worker in Falkirk pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender just released on bail proceeded to enter a pub and threatened to jump the bar and batter the barman.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robbie Saville, 23, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Newmarket Bar, Upper Newmarket Street and Melville Street, Falkirk on October 22 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 12.15am and the accused attended at the pub. The witness was working in his capacity as bar staff. The accused became aggressive and stated he was going to jump over the bar and flatten the witness.

"Police were contacted and the accused as then left the address.”

Saville threatened staff at the Newmarket Bar(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated that Saville was on bail when he committed the offence.

He was said to be “embarrassed” by his actions.