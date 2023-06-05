Bail breacher given some leeway by Falkirk court and allowed to see his carer

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Dickson, 45, has pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence – at his Oakwood, Denny Road, Head of Muir home on April 20. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contact his partner at the same address on April 24.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Dickson had suffered a brain injury and the partner who he was banned from seeing by the courts was also his registered carer and the person who handles his finances.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Dickson until July 13for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment and to continue consideration of a non-harassment order.

Dickson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court