John Tarnawski, 55, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused his niece and nephew-in-law fear and alarm in Moncks Road, Falkirk, St Francis Xavier Church, Hope Street, Falkirk and elsewhere between July 1, 2021 and April 29, 2022.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “In July 2021 the accused started going to his niece’s home address uninvited late at night, knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell until she or her husband would answer the door.

"When his niece’s husband opened the door the accused would be abusive towards him. He also posted letters through their door saying they were not to be his power of attorney.

Tarnawski would show up at St Francis Xavier Church, in Hope Street, Falkirk, when his niece was in attendance

"He attended at the address and knocked the door constantly until the husband answered and then the accused took photographs of him in his pyjamas and then took photographs of vehicles in the driveway, before posting the images on social media.

"The niece then received abusive voicemails on her phone calling her a ‘slut’ and a ‘bitch’ and making allegations about her parents.”

Tarnawskl even turned up at church when his niece was there telling her she was “in trouble” and saying he wanted money.

He took more photographs and posted them on social media and left more voicemails until his niece, who had avoided going to police due to the family relationship, finally contacted the authorities and reported her uncle.

Tarnawski was arrested on May 12, 2022 and was subsequently placed on a structured deferred sentence in June last year.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “There has been no repetition – he is now receiving treatment for his mental health condition.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s clear you are currently receiving sufficient support in the community in respect of your health.”