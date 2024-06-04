Bad tempered Banknock bust up leaves battler with bloody eye and broken shoulder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender got stuck into a fight with another man outside a local shop and left him with a broken shoulder and cuts to his eye.

Allan Downie, 48, and the man engaged in the stand up battle until it was broken up.

When blood started appearing above the other man’s eye and he contacted police and then went to hospital, where he discovered his shoulder had been fractured.

Downie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – engaging in a fight with a man – in Bog Road, Banknock on November 17, 2022.

Downie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “It was 12.15pm and a man had been in the Costcutter shop. He was leaving the store and as he opened the door Mr Downie has been present there.

"The parties have then engaged in a fight outside the Costcutter shop. The fight has been broken up and the man made it back to his home address. He became aware of blood coming from above his eye and he contacted police before attending at the hospital.

"An X ray revealed he had a fracture to his shoulder and a CT scan revealed no other breaks or injuries. He had two cuts around his left eye.”

The court heard Downie voluntarily attended at the police station to hand himself in.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I understand this was a fight, as opposed to an attack on someone.”