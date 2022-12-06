Bad blood leads to threats to kill in Rumford neighbourhood dispute
A ‘neighbourhood dispute’ led a drunken offender to bang on a resident’s door in the early hours of the morning and threaten to kill him.
Anthony Russell, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Craigs Terrace, Rumford, on July 18.
Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 4am and the complainer was within his address, sleeping in his bedroom. He became aware someone was banging on his front door. He thought someone was trying to get hold of him, but ignored the noise and went back to sleep.
"Another witness was awakened by a loud banging noise which continued for around 20 minutes. She heard a male voice shouting and swearing and saw the accused walking away from the address, continuing to shout and swear.
"He was saying he was going to kill the complainer. Due to concern for the safety of the neighbour she called the police.”
The court heard the incident arose from a neighbourhood dispute and Russell accepted responsibility for his behaviour. Although he was drunk at the time, it was stated he realised there were better ways to go about handling the situation.
Russell was said to have been consuming alcohol from an early age.
It was stated he is now planning to move away from the area – away from the complainer.
Sheriff Craig Harris fined Russell, 2 Pretoria Place, Brightons, £320 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per week.