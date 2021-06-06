Bad blood in Bonnybridge as police called out to domestic disturbance

Adam Clarkson (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge on February 10.

The court heard the witness involved in the offence had been in a relationship with Clarkson for a year.

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused found a letter with the witness’s ex partner's name on it which caused an argument to ensue. During the argument the accused began stamping around in an aggressive manner which prompted the witness to call the police.

"Neighbours heard an argument coming from the address and could hear them shouting and swearing towards each other. Police attended and the accused was arrested, stating ‘If I get done for breach of the peace, she should get done on a breach of the peace too’.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “It’s pretty minor – he does have a previous conviction for a domestic matter and didn’t complete the Caledonian programme because of COVID-19.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted the couple had been subject to 16 call outs by police officers.He said: “He is teetering on a custodial sentence, but I accepted this may have been at the lower end of offending.”