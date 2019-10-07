Axe incident in Bo’ness home after man saw ‘intimate’ texts

A man began striking a sofa with an axe during a domestic fall-out in Bo’ness.

Milas Falfalak (42) admitted carrying out the offence on July 8 at a property in the town’s Drumacre Road.

He also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing, locking his former partner within a vestibule and struggling with her in a way which caused her to fall to the ground.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident happened after Falfaluk, of 85 Kingseat Avenue in Grangemouth, became aware of his partner receiving texts from a male friend while they were sitting together listening to music.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “At this point he became irate, shouting and swearing. The complainer felt intimidated and entered the hallway but the accused followed her, still shouting and swearing at her.

“She fell to the floor and injured her knee and remained on the floor for 30 minutes because of the pain.”

The court heard the accused then went into the living room carrying an axe and used it to hit the sofa “several times”.

Falfalak and his former partner had both consumed alcohol and were listening to music on each other’s phones when Falfaluk saw messages from another man “of an intimate nature” come through on her phone.

The court heard Fafalak and his partner had been together for “several years” and his actions were the result of him finding out he had been cheated on.

His defence solicitor said: “He accepts he lost his temper and tendered an early plea. There was no damage done to the sofa.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston disputed this however saying: “The minute you hit a sofa with an axe you’re going to cause some damage, are you not?”

Sentence was deferred until December 5 for Falfaluk to be of good behaviour with a condition set that he must not enter the address in Bo’ness where his ex-partner is currently still residing.