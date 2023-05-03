News you can trust since 1845
AWOL inmate sprayed 'uknown liquid' in female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI

A prison officer found herself covered in an “uknown liquid” after an inmate at Polmont YOI sprayed her with it.

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:11 BST

Craig Breslin, 21, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted spraying an “unknown liquid” in a female prison officer’s face at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.

The court heard Breslin, 2-2, 89 Panmure Street, Glasgow. was not present because he was supposedly in hospital suffering seizures.

Sheriff Alison Michie issued a warrant for Breslin’s arrest.

Breslin sprayed the 'unknown liquid' in the face of a female prison officer in Polmont YOIBreslin sprayed the 'unknown liquid' in the face of a female prison officer in Polmont YOI
