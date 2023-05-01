AWOL Grangemouth offender turned gas supply off to properties in her street

Anne Hyland, 41, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including theft of bread rolls from Barrie Food Store, Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth on May 26 and June 6, 2022.

She also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and turning off the gas supply to various properties – in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on February 24, 2022.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said the last time he spoke to Hyland, who had been living in Poplar Street, Grangemouth, she told him she wanted to go back home to Yorkshire.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted there had been significant concerns raised regarding Hyland’s mental health.