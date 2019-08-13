Avonbridge drink driver ignored ban to give boss a lift down the road

Ryan Graham (28) claimed he ignored his driving ban to give his injured boss a lift down the road.

Graham, 55 Bridgend Road, Avonbridge, was originally banned for 11 months after being caught drink driving in South Street, Armadale on August 11, 2017 – he gave a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He admitted driving while banned without a licence in Church Road, Californina, on August 3 last year.

Graham stated he was driving his boss, who had been injured doing a job. Sheriff Derek Hamilton banned Graham for 18 months and placed him on a restriction of liberty order so he must stay in between 7pm and 7am for the next seven months.