A drink-driver tried to evade police by driving on the opposite side of the road.

Uninsured Dillan Graham (24), 55 Bridgend Road, Avonbridge, had 30mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath as he drove on the B803 between Slamannan and Falkirk on November 7, 2018 before abandoning his vehicle.

He has until December 13 to complete almost 50 hours of an unpaid work order.