Autistic offender battered his sister's partner during 'family disagreement' in Maddiston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Haggerty, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury – at an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on May 26 last year.

At a previous appearance the court heard Haggerty’s sister and her boyfriend arrived at her gran’s home to try and “resolve and ongoing family disagreement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the couple later came back outside, Haggerty followed them. His sister’s boyfriend tried to put his car window up at the time, but Haggerty was able to repeatedly punch him through the open window.

Haggerty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

The man was left with a lump on his head and a small cut to his lower lip, but did not require medical attention.

It was stated Haggerty who was said to have autism, Asbergers and ADHD, found it difficult to control his emotions on the day in question.

Last Thursday, defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This whole issue was caused by his sister, who has previously been in dispute with the family. She went to her gran’s address and caused further difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My client basically chased her out of the house. Her boyfriend then drove his car at my client and my client reacted badly to that.”