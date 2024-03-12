Autistic offender battered his sister's partner during 'family disagreement' in Maddiston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.15pm and the couple – the accused’s sister and her partner – had attended at her gran’s house to try and resolve an ongoing family disagreement.

"When the couple later came back outside, the accused followed them. The complainer tried to put his car window up at the time, but the accused was able to repeatedly punch him through the open window.

Haggerty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He tried to drive away, however, the accused punched him again before he was left.”

Haggerty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The man was left with a lump on his head and a small cut to his lower lip, but did not require medical attention.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He accepts he lost his temper. He has issues in terms of autism, Asbergers and ADHD and found it difficult to control his emotions on that day.”

The court heard Haggerty had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and had no funds to pay a fine or compensation. He was also possibly unfit for unpaid work due to his health issues.

