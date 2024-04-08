Authorities still want to keep an eye on Bonnybridge offender who made gun threats
Craig Stirling, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – claiming he was in possession of a firearm – at an address in Main Street, Brightons on June 11, 2022.
At a previous court appearance at the start of the year it was stated Stirling’s health “usually takes a dip around this time of year” and was ordered to undergo a psychological assessment.
Back in 2021 he was found in at a property, attempting to gain entry to the premises – to the fear and alarm of the female resident – in Hogan Place, Dennyloanhead.
Last Thursday Sheriff Simon Collins noted Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, had stayed out of trouble for two years, but still “problems in his life”.
He placed Stirling on a structured deferred sentence for six months to October 3.