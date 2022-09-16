The incident happened around 6.30pm within a property in Barony Court in the town. A 62-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries. His condition is described as critical.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Friday, September 16).

Detective Inspector William Harley said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening within a property in Barony Court in the town.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”