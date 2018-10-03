Attempted Land Rover break-in at Grangemouth Docks

A thief tried to break into a Land Rover in Grangemouth Docks by cutting the rubber around its rear window.

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at Grangemouth Yacht Club some time between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, September 29.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101.