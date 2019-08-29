Attempted break-in at Grangemouth pharmacy being investigated by police Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy, Grangemouth Police were alerted to an attempted break-in in Grangemouth. A would-be burglar removed a window grill before breaking the window’s glass at Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy in Central Avenue overnight between last Thursday and Friday. No entry was gained. Calls for greater emergency services support after attack on paramedics in Falkirk Police probing car fire in Stenhousemuir following spate of vehicle blazes