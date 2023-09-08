Attempted break in at Forth Valley Sensory Centre causes thousands of pounds worth of damage
The man, who was wearing a hood and a mask over his face, was captured on CCTV repeatedly trying to force his way into Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 3am when the individual tried to gain access to the building in Redbrae Road via doors and windows near the centre’s community cafe area.
Despite several attempts he failed to gain access and left empty handed.
However the incident has left the charity facing costly repairs with extensive damage having been caused to the property, which hosts a range of services designed to improve the lives of those with sight and/or hearing loss.
Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “We are utterly devastated by this attempted break in and cannot understand why someone would target our centre, which has always acted as a safe and welcoming space for those who need us.
"It has left our staff, volunteers and centre users extremely shaken and saddened and we now have the job of repairing the horrendous damage caused to our centre.
"We can no longer use the door to access the cafe and have had to re-route cafe visitors. I want to stress that no cash is kept at the centre overnight or in our community cafe. We have reported this awful incident to the police and hope that the perpetrator is caught quickly.”
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact police on 101.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.