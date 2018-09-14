Attacked ex partner’s dad with ‘self defence’ spray

An offender used a “self defence” spray in a revenge attack against his ex-partner’s father.

John Ramsay (27) sprayed the canister – which he had purchased from the Internet – in the face of the man, leaving him coughing and spluttering with a burning sensation in his face.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Ramsay had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross on May 5, 2018.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “The complainer is the father of the accused’s ex partner. Shortly before 8pm the accused attended at the complainer’s address. It was an unexpected visit.

“There was a bit of a discussion and the complainer requested the accused stay away from the address and stop turning up unexpectedly. The accused then walked away from the complainer, saying the complainer was going to get it, making threats towards his car and shouting general abuse towards the complainer.

“The accused later returned to the address and was standing outside shouting. The complainer went outside and asked the accused to leave the area. The accused pulled out a canister from his jacket pocket and sprayed an unknown liquid at the complainer, who was left with a burning sensation.

“The accused made off from the address and police were contacted.”

Ramsay’s defence solicitor stated there was bad feeling from both sides, with his ex-partner’s father being physically and verbally aggressive towards Ramsay, but admitted it was an act of “revenge” and not self defence.

The spray in question was not a “pepper spray”, but Ramsay admitted he had purchased it from the Internet and did not actually know what it contained or what it would do to the person he used it on.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He had not concept of what the spray might do. It’s fortunate no serious injury was caused.”

Ramsay, 19 Cockburn Crescent, Whitecross, was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within six months.