Attack victim’s injuries ‘could have threatened his life’

A man suffered potentially lethal neck injuries during a vicious late night assault in Broxburn on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the attack, which happened at around 9.50pm in Cardross Road.

Detective Constable Jason Beck said: “This was a serious attack on a man that resulted in significant injuries to his neck which could have been life threatening.

“We are still conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about who was responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4064 of August 15 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.