Assaulted former partner

Laura-Ann Frew burst a woman’s nose and lip with one punch.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 32-year-old was jailed for three months for the assault in her house at 126 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on March 19.

The court was told Frew and her victim had been in a relationship that had ended a month before the attack.

Frew is already in jail on another matter and the three months will run concurrent with that.