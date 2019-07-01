Assault victim taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Tillicoultry.

At around 12.20am on Sunday officers were alerted by ambulance staff that a 47-year-old had been found with a head injury in Park Street.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert where he remains in a serious condition.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish how the man sustained his injuries and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Yvonne Leishman from Stirling CID said: “At this time, we are appealing for anyone in Park Street or the surrounding area between midnight and 12.30am who saw anything suspicious, to please contact police immediately.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a dark coloured car and a smaller light coloured car seen driving along Park Street towards Hareburn Road, just prior the arrival of emergency services. If you were one of these individuals, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stirling CID via 101 and quote incident number 0120 of June 30. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.