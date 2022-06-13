Asian youngsters subjected to racist abuse in Falkirk park

Jordan Douglas (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner – making a number of derogatory remarks to Asian people – in Callendar Park, Falkirk on April 9 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting someone the courts had ordered him not to at his 12 Cairneymount Avenue, Maddiston home on March 12 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The complainers in this case are not known to the accused. It was just before 7pm and the complainers – aged 19, 15 and 11 – were within the park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas hurled racist abuse at the youngsters in Falkirk's Callendar Park

"They became aware of the accused and heard him loudly making racist references and about races of people marrying their cousins. The complainers ignored the comments at this time and left the park.”

However, Douglas was not done yet and was spotted outside the premises the complainers were in.

Police arrived to deal with an unrelated matter and Douglas’s racist comments came to light.

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “There’s not a great deal to say – it was just drug-fuelled idiocy which must have been appalling for the witnesses to hear.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Douglas to pay a £180 fine at a rate of £10 per fortnight. He deferred sentence on other matters for three months to September 8,