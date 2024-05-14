ASBO Aaron: Grangemouth offender on a bender made a pest of himself at gran's house
Aaron Mackie, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his Anti-Social Behaviour Order at an address in Sealock Court, Grangemouth, on December 23 last year.
Mackie was placed under the terms of the ASBO on November 9, 2022, and was still subject to it’s restrictions when he made a nuisance of himself at his gran’s house just over a year later.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The accused’s grandmother was within her the address and let the accused in. Initially he fell asleep on the couch, however, a short time later he started shouting.
"She has told him to leave, and he did. He returned to the address and she could hear him shouting outside. She refused him access to the address and he has continued to shout, heading to a neighbour’s door.
"His grandmother could still hear the accused shouting in the close. Police were contacted and the accused could be heard shouting and swearing loudly in the background during the call.
"He was heavily intoxicated.”
Addressing Mackie directly, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Your behaviour towards your grandmother is pretty horrendous. Clearly when you take alcohol you’re not a very nice person.”
She placed Mackie, 129 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.