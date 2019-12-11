Arsonist who set fire to three Camelon flats is given prison sentence

A firebug who torched a man’s home as families slept in neighbouring flats was today jailed for six years.

Daniel Findlay (21) left Kris Steele’s flat and two other properties wrecked after the huge blaze in June.

The scene of the fire in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon. Picture: Michael Gillen

The roof of the building in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon caved in, forcing residents out of their homes. The damage is estimated at £200,000.

Findlay struck having earlier started another fire at the house of a man he had fallen out with.

He pled guilty to four charges including wilfully starting a fire to the danger of life of Mr Steele and others.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Johanna Johnston told Findlay: “A number of residents were asleep in the building.

“Well might you be ashamed. You posed a danger to the people in the houses and a danger to the fire crews.”

Defence counsel David Moggach said: “Mr Findlay can remember nothing of his offending.

“He is ashamed of what he did. He was emotional and tearful about what he did and the possible consequences.”

Findlay and Mr Steele were said to be known to each other.

Mr Steele was in bed when Findlay suddenly appeared at his home asking for a glass of water.

After Findlay left, the man soon became aware of smoke billowing in his flat.

It emerged Findlay had set alight material in a cupboard.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said a total of eight 999 calls were made by different people as flames engulfed the building.

As a shocked Mr Steele watched his home burn, Findlay appeared again.

He asked Mr Steele: “What happened to your house?”

The man replied: “You tell me.”

As the roof completely collapsed, firefighters had to tackle the blaze from outside.

Three adjoining properties had to be evacuated.

Mr Steele was being treated meantime by emergency staff when Findlay turned up to ask about his “welfare”.

He later ended up being charged for causing the fire, but made no comment.

Findlay had earlier that day started a fire at the home of James Cowan having earlier threatened to burn down his property, also in Camelon.

Mr Cowan had been staying with a relative when Findlay struck.

He broke into the flat and set items alight before escaping.

The property suffered smoke and heat damage.