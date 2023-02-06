Arrests made as Forth Valley police pull over car containing £3600 worth of cannabis
Eagle-eye police officers pulled over a car which they believed was being driven by a known drug dealer and found the vehicle contained 180 deals of cannabis worth a total of £3600.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:57pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A fantastic result for Forth Valley Road Policing Unit last Thursday afternoon. A blue car was stopped after officers recognised the driver as a male they suspected of conveying illegal drugs.
"The driver and passenger were both arrested and appeared in court, minus 180 deals of cannabis worth £3600.”