The men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested after a report received on July 3, relating to suspicious phone calls and men attending at an address in Stirlingshire. The men appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday).

Detective Sergeant Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into this kind of fraud, primarily happening within the central belt of Scotland, are ongoing. I would urge members of the public to be vigilant of these kind of scams and report any suspicious calls or approaches.

