News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Arrests after fraud phone calls to Forth Valley residents

Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a large-scale fraud investigation involving people in Forth Valley.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested after a report received on July 3, relating to suspicious phone calls and men attending at an address in Stirlingshire. The men appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday).

Detective Sergeant Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into this kind of fraud, primarily happening within the central belt of Scotland, are ongoing. I would urge members of the public to be vigilant of these kind of scams and report any suspicious calls or approaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers will continue to work to bring those responsible for this kind of criminality to justice and anyone with concerns should call us on 101.”