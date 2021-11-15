Arrest warranted issued for Shieldhill man who threw food at Camelon SPAR employee

Jack Hughes, 23, hit the woman’s head when he launched the item in SPAR on Camelon’s Main Street on April 11.

Hughes, 76 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday but failed to appear.

Shieldhill man Jack Hughes threw food at an employee in SPAR in Main Street, Camelon. Picture: Google.

His defence solicitor, Murray Aitken, said: “I haven’t seen him, nor has the social work department.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for Hughes’ arrest.

