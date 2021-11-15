Arrest warranted issued for Shieldhill man who threw food at Camelon SPAR employee
An arrest warrant has been granted for a man who threw food at a Falkirk district shop worker.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:14 pm
Jack Hughes, 23, hit the woman’s head when he launched the item in SPAR on Camelon’s Main Street on April 11.
Hughes, 76 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday but failed to appear.
His defence solicitor, Murray Aitken, said: “I haven’t seen him, nor has the social work department.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for Hughes’ arrest.