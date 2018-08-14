Arrest warrant issued for man accused of extorting more than £600 from Bantaskin pensioner

A sheriff has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of extorting hundreds of pounds from a 77-year-old grandmother — over her grandson’s alleged drugs debt.

Ryan McMinn (37) is said to have “menaced” elderly Priscilla Thompson on repeated occasions over a four-month period between May 25 and September 22 last year in Bantaskin, Falkirk, “putting her in a state of alarm and apprehension of assault upon her grandson Mathew McConnell”, and making threats to harm Mr McConnell if she did not continue to pay back his drugs debt.

It is alleged that by the threats, he extorted in excess of £600 from Mrs Thompson.

He is also accused of attempting to extort money from Mr McConnell between the same dates by brandishing a knife at him, threatening him that unless he paid up, he would kill him, damaging his property and inducing others to attend at his address in Stenhousemuir demanding money.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell issued the warrant after McMinn, Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, failed to appear at a procedural hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Tuesday), at which he would have been asked how he wished to plead.

Solicitor-advocate Neil Hay, who had attended to represent him, told the court: “He is not present and I don’t have any information.”