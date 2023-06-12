Arrest warrant issued for homophobic Camelon offender after court no show
An offender who hurled homophobic abuse towards police now has even more officers on his case after he failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST
Stephen Ramage, 38, previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering homophobic remarks towards police officers – in Wheatlands Avenue, Boinnybridge on November 27, 2021.
He also admitted threatening behaviour – damaging a window panel – at the same location a day earlier on November 26, 2021.
Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Ramage, 6 Fairlie Drive, Camelon.