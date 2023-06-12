News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Arrest warrant issued for homophobic Camelon offender after court no show

An offender who hurled homophobic abuse towards police now has even more officers on his case after he failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST

Stephen Ramage, 38, previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering homophobic remarks towards police officers – in Wheatlands Avenue, Boinnybridge on November 27, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – damaging a window panel – at the same location a day earlier on November 26, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Ramage, 6 Fairlie Drive, Camelon.

Ramage hurled homophobic abuse at policeRamage hurled homophobic abuse at police
Ramage hurled homophobic abuse at police